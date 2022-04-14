ECB brings forward the end of its bond buying as inflation surges

The European Central Bank faces a tough balancing act, with inflation running at record highs while the war in Ukraine casts a shadow over the growth outlook.

The European Central Bank on Thursday kept its monetary policy unchanged but adopted a more hawkish tone, paving the way for a start to policy normalization in the summer.

The Governing Council faces a unique dilemma, with inflation hitting a record high of 7.5% in March, while the economic growth outlook weakens due to the war in Ukraine.

The ECB said in a statement Thursday that it now expects to conclude its net asset purchases under its APP (asset purchase program) in the third quarter — earlier than previously stated.

Once the bond buying program is completed, the ECB is expected to begin hiking interest rates, following the same path as the Bank of England and the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Economists had broadly expected the ECB to keep policy steady for now and lay the groundwork for action at its June 9 meeting, once the uncertain outlook for growth and inflation has been established.

Minutes from the last meeting on March 10 showed the Governing Council engaged in fractious discussion over the pace of policy normalization.

The war in Ukraine and subsequent heavy sanctions on Russia, supply chain bottlenecks, high energy prices and concern about a general scarcity of commodities needed for many industrial processes have darkened the economic outlook significantly.

At the same time, inflation rates continue rising and there are tentative signs that this surge is not solely fueled by energy prices, but could be more systemic.

- CNBC's Annette Weisbach contributed to this report.