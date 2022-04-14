India's central bank pivots focus from growth to fighting inflation as prices rise

Customers browsing through goods at a store on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, in February as prices continue to rise, with inflation figures for March nearing 7%.

Inflation in India is up sharply and signs point to a continuing upward trend, analysts told CNBC.

Figures released by India's Statistics Ministry on Tuesday show retail inflation rose 6.95% in March from a year ago. That marked the third consecutive month that retail inflation breached the central bank's upper tolerance margin of 6%.

The Modi government has mandated the Reserve Bank of India keep retail inflation at 4%, with a margin of 2%, for a five-year period ending March 2026.

Last week, India's central bank revised its inflation forecast upwards — from 4.5% to 5.7% — for the current fiscal year ending March 2023. The RBI also signaled it would pivot from supporting economic growth to containing inflation.

"In the sequence of priorities, we have now put inflation before growth. Time is appropriate to prioritize inflation ahead of growth," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das told reporters on April 9.

The RBI also lowered India's economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year from 7.8% to 7.2%, citing escalating geopolitical tensions.