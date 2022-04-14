Morgan Stanley earnings top estimates fueled by trading revenue gains

A screen displays the trading information for Morgan Stanley on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), January 19, 2022.

Morgan Stanley reported first-quarter earnings before the opening bell on Thursday. Here's how the numbers compared with Wall Street expectations:

Earnings: $2.02 a share, versus $1.68 a share estimate, according to Refinitiv

Revenue: $14.8 billion, versus $14.2 billion estimate, according to Refinitiv

Shares of the New York-based bank jumped more than 2% in premarket trading Thursday.

The bank saw stronger-than-expected revenues from equity and fixed income trading amid volatile markets and higher completed M&A transactions.

Morgan Stanley's equity trading revenue came in at $3.2 billion, higher than an expectation of $2.7 billion, according to StreetAccount. Fixed income revenue totaled $2.9 billion for the quarter, topping estimate of $2.2 billion from StreetAccount.

Wall Street banks are grappling with a sudden slowdown in mergers-related advisory fees and a sharp drop in IPO activity in the first quarter, a reversal of the boom that fueled last year's strong results. The change was triggered by stock market declines and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, forces that made markets less hospitable for deals and public listings.

The source of the other half of Morgan Stanley's revenue, the bank's giant wealth management and investment management divisions, may hold up better, but analysts still expect lower stock values to reduce revenue in the quarter.

— CNBC's Hugh Son contributed reporting.