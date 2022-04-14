Crypto firm Ripple's court battle with the SEC has gone 'exceedingly well,' CEO says

Brad Garlinghouse, chief executive officer of Ripple Labs Inc., speaks during a panel discussion at the Singapore FinTech Festival in Singapore, on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018.

PARIS — Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is confident the company will come out well as its lengthy court battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission nears a conclusion.

The San Francisco-based start-up is fighting the SEC over allegations that Ripple, Garlinghouse and executive chairman Chris Larsen engaged in an illegal securities offering through sales of XRP, a cryptocurrency the company both uses commercially and is closely associated with.

Ripple has disputed the SEC's findings, arguing XRP should be treated as a virtual currency rather than an investment contract like a stock.

"The lawsuit has gone exceedingly well, and much better than I could have hoped when it began about 15 months ago," Garlinghouse said at a CNBC-hosted fireside chat at the Paris Blockchain Week Summit Thursday. "But the wheels of justice move slowly."

The SEC was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

Earlier this week, a judge ruled the SEC cannot edit the contents of emails purporting to show there were conflicts of interest regarding how the watchdog dealt with XRP and other tokens, like ether.