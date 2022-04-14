Russia threatens new nuclear deployments if Sweden, Finland join NATO

Russia says a nuclear-free Baltic region would no longer possible if Finland and Sweden join NATO, alluding to additional nuclear deployments in Europe.

"There can be no more talk of any nuclear-free status for the Baltic - the balance must be restored," Dmitry Medvedev, former president and deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, wrote on his official Telegram channel on Thursday.

The comments come a day after Finland and Sweden said their decision on whether to apply for NATO membership would come within a matter of weeks. The countries' leaders said their security assessments had dramatically changed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

If Finland and Sweden did join NATO, this would give Moscow "more officially registered opponents," Medvedev added. He claimed that NATO was planning to admit the two Nordic states with "minimal bureaucratic procedures."

Russia's response should be taken with "no emotion, with a cold head," he added.