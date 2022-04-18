CNBC Pro

Here are four reasons Goldman Sachs thinks the U.S. could avoid a recession

thumbnail
Jeff Cox@jeff.cox.7528@JeffCoxCNBCcom
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Analysis

CNBC ProChart analysts see tough times ahead for the stock market
Jesse Pound19 min ago
CNBC ProFund manager names 3 'must own' tech stocks — and explains why he is keeping an eye on Meta
Zavier Ong
CNBC ProInvestors rush toward stocks geared to a recession as market remains stuck in 9-month range
Michael Santoli
Read More