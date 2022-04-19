Cramer's lightning round: Vale is a winner

Loading chart...

Vale SA: "Vale's a buy. ... In this new world, they're a winner."

CNA Financial Corp: "I'd rather go with the real, actual owner of CNA ... which is Loews."

Gladstone Land Corp: "It's going up too much, and you know what, it went up again."

Veru Inc: "I would tell you that this stock fluctuates, and you want to try to buy it on a big dip."

