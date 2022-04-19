CNBC Investing Club

Here's a breakdown of Halliburton's earnings after we added shares earlier

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubWe're adding a Bullpen stock to the portfolio, one day after putting it on our watch list
Jeff Marksan hour ago
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Tuesday — the Street has gone way too negative
Jim Cramer3 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubHalliburton shares fell for the wrong reason early Tuesday — here's why we're buying more
Jeff Marks3 hours ago
Read More