JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft among growing number of companies turning to neurodiverse workers to help meet need for talent

JPMorgan building in New York. Scott Mlyn | CNBC

As companies grapple with the challenge of bringing employees back into the office while also accommodating the needs of different generations, another seismic demographic shift is taking place: a sharp increase in the neurodiverse workforce. Workers with autism, dyslexia, ADHD, Tourette's syndrome, and other learning and mental health differences make up the neurodiverse population. An increasing number of companies are integrating these individuals into the workplace as they recognize their growing number and the unique skills they bring to a variety of jobs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates, for instance, that the prevalence of autism last year reached 1 in 44 children, up from 1 in 110 in 2006. Drexel University researchers project that as many as 1 million young people with autism are expected to turn 18 over the next decade. This huge pool of neurodiverse talent, with unemployment rates nearing 30% to 40% according to some estimates, is now being tapped by companies across a host of industries. JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, SAP, Hilton, and EY are just a few of the organizations that have specific programs in place to interview, hire, and onboard neurodiverse workers. The ongoing war for talent amid the pandemic is certainly fueling this growing trend. Hiren Shukla, leader of EY's Global and Americas Neuro-Diverse Center of Excellence, says a largely untapped pool of neurodiverse workers brings creativity and complex problem-solving skills to the company and has the ability to "reimagine the world." Corporate America's emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion is prompting companies to expand their view of diversity beyond race and gender, says Jill Houghton, president and CEO of Disability:IN, a global nonprofit that works to help businesses achieve disability equity and inclusion. "There is a growing recognition among companies that neurodiverse talent really brings innovation, creativity, and strong problem solving in an ever more complex technology environment," she says. For business leaders — whether they are neurodiverse themselves or have family members who are — the move to integrate these workers stems from the "opportunity and responsibility to change the tide on this conversation," Houghton says.

'No one is cleaning cafeterias'

Bryan Gill, global head of neurodiversity at JPMorgan Chase, says hiring neurodiverse workers means getting them fully integrated into the bank's core business. "No one is cleaning cafeterias or sweeping the parking lot," he says. "They are doing jobs that are critical to our success." Gill says the bank offers two different paths to bring neurodivergent workers onboard. For individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities — those further on the autism spectrum or quasi-non-verbal, for instance — JPMorgan Chase partners with outside agencies and universities that are familiar with this talent pool and have the ability to accurately match a specific bank job with the right person. In this approach, the bank will tease out from an existing job an iterative task or process that would likely prove repetitive or unfulfilling for a neurotypical (someone without intellectual or developmental disabilities) employee. For example, he says the algorithms that are part of the bank's artificial intelligence work require analysis of large amounts of data that are essential but repetitive. "A neurotypical employee would not be drawn to this kind of work and would find it unfulfilling," he says. Once Gill carved out this repetitive function and created a new job from it, the outside agencies the bank partners with were able to find the right candidate. "My colleague who has this job today is mostly nonverbal," he says. With his communication barriers "you would never match him with an opportunity to sit in front of a computer and do data training for JPMorgan, but he loves it," Gill says. For individuals with autism or those whose disabilities are less severe, JPMorgan Chase will interview and hire those workers for the bank's publicly available jobs. "None of this costs a lot and the accommodations are minimal," Gill says. "Moving a seat, perhaps changing a fluorescent bulb, and offering noise-cancelling headphones are the kinds of things we're talking about."

More than coding