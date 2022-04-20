5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:

In this photo illustration the American global on-demand Internet streaming media provider Netflix logo is seen on an Android mobile device with the word cancelled on a computer screen.

Leading Wednesday's earnings releases, Procter & Gamble reported fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue that topped expectations as price hikes helped offset spiking commodity inflation and higher freight costs. For fiscal 2022, P&G raised its revenue growth forecast to a range of 4% to 5%, up from its prior outlook of 3% to 4%. The consumer products company reiterated its core earnings per share forecast but said it's expecting the lower end of its predicted range of 3% to 6% growth, citing inflation and currency headwinds.

Elon Musk's investment in Twitter comes after he said he was considering building a new social media platform.

Local resident gather in a courtyard near a block of flats heavily damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 18, 2022.

Russian forces pressured a pocket of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol amid renewed hopes Wednesday for an evacuation of thousands of civilians. The shattered port city is a key battleground in Moscow's new onslaught to take control of Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland. In addition to pounding Mariupol, Russian forces have intensified their attacks in the Donbas region, home to coal mines, metal plants and factories vital to Ukraine's economy. Both sides have described stepped-up assaults along a broad front in the east that began Monday as a new phase of the war.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.

