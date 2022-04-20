BMW adds an electric i7 sedan to its flagship 7-Series lineup, starting at $119,300

In this article BMW-DE

BMW 760i xDrive (European model shown) BMW

BMW is adding an all-electric model to its flagship 7-Series sedan lineup as the German luxury brand pivots to EVs to better compete against industry leader Tesla. The new EV, called the i7, was unveiled on Wednesday and is expected to arrive at U.S. dealerships during the fourth quarter. The i7 will be BMW's third all-electric vehicle, following the iX crossover and i4 midsize sedan. Starting prices for the 2023 BMW 7-Series will range from $93,300 for a 740i with a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo six-cylinder engine, to $119,300 for the electric i7 xDrive60. A 760i xDrive model powered by a V-8 engine will start at $113,600. The non-EV versions feature a mild hybrid system to improve performance and fuel economy, according to the company.

BMW 7-Series i7 xDrive60 electric sedan BMW

BMW called the new electric i7 a "fully integrated member of the 7 Series line" — from its luxurious-looking interior with a plethora of screens to its stylish exterior. Preorders for the vehicle opened Wednesday. The exterior of the new 7-Series lineup marks an evolution of BMW's design language, which includes sleeker lines and larger grilles. The cars also feature a more muscular design and stance compared to the smoother look of the current models. The new 7-Series features a 12.3-inch information display behind the steering wheel and a 14.9-inch control display screen. There's also the "BMW Interaction Bar" across the front instrument panel below the main screens to control climate, ventilation and other functions.

BMW 760i xDrive (European model shown) BMW

The rear interior highlight is the "BMW Theater Screen," which includes a 31.3-inch 8K touchscreen display with Amazon Fire TV that was previewed by the company earlier this year in a concept vehicle. The performance of the new 7-Series lineup varies based on the model. The i7's two electric motors produce a combined output of 536 horsepower and 549 pound-foot of torque. The vehicle is estimated to be capable of traveling 300 miles on a single charge, and accelerate from 0-60 mph in about 4.5 seconds, according to BMW. Vehicles with the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine produce a combined output of 536 horsepower and 553 pound-foot of torque. The V-8 model is expected to achieve 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds.