CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Wednesday — Netflix stumbles, P&G beats, AMD's 'purgatory stage'

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubWe're buying Disney as the stock drops on Netflix's streaming troubles
Jeff Marks2 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubHere's a breakdown of Halliburton's earnings after we added shares earlier
Zev Fima
CNBC Investing ClubWe're adding a Bullpen stock to the portfolio, one day after putting it on our watch list
Jeff Marks
Read More