Elon Musk says he thinks inflation is worse than reported and likely to continue through 2022

On Tesla's first-quarter earnings call Wednesday, CEO Elon Musk said he thinks that inflation is worse than reported and is likely to last all year in 2022.

U.S. inflation rose 8.5% annually in March to hit a 40-year high as Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine pushed up energy costs, according to Labor Department data released Tuesday.

Musk's remarks came in response to an analyst's questions about recent price increases for Tesla vehicles, and how Tesla plans to make good on its longstanding goal of bringing fully electric vehicles to the masses, in part to reduce people's reliance on fossil fuels.

Musk said Tesla absolutely wants to make EVs as affordable as possible still, but lamented that pricing can be a challenge in the face of shifting macroeconomic conditions.

The CEO said, "I think the official numbers actually understate the true magnitude of inflation. And inflation appears to be likely to continue for at least the remainder of this year." In some cases, Musk said, Tesla suppliers are requesting 20% to 30% cost increases for parts from 2021 to 2022.

"What's keeping costs down at least in the short term is that we have locked in contracts with suppliers. Those modular contracts will obviously run out, and then we'll start to see potentially significant cost increases," Musk cautioned.