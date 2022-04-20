CNBC Pro

Why this outperforming ETF is a good defensive play in the current economic cycle

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProThese investors could face big losses on Netflix's massive sell-off
Yun Li4 min ago
CNBC ProValue investor Bill Nygren says he still believes in Netflix
Jesse Pound5 hours ago
CNBC ProGreenlight's Einhorn says inflation could surge even more. Here is how he's hedging surging prices
Yun Li
Read More