Shares in Asia-Pacific set for muted start as investors monitor Covid in China, yen moves

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a muted Thursday start as investors continue to watch China's Covid situation along with moves in the Japanese yen.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,275 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,220. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,217.85.

Australian stocks also looked poised for a muted start, with the SPI futures contract at 7,570, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,569.20.

Investors will watch for signs of policy support from Chinese authorities as the mainland continues to grapple with its most severe Covid wave since the initial outbreak in 2020. Strict zero-Covid policy has raised questions about China's economic outlook.