Cramer's lightning round: Don't sell Marvell Technology

OptimizeRx Corp: "There's not enough there at that company. ... Can't go there."

American Airlines Group Inc: "Good quarter. ... I thought United's quarter was even better. I like these guys."

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "These stocks are one-way stocks. ... When they go down, look out. And we're in the 'look out' phase."

SoFi Technologies Inc: "Here's the problem. This thing was built as a way to be able to help on student loans, and when you get rid of your major product ... it's very hard to recommend the stock."

Marvell Technology Inc: "That one's been going down along with some others, and it's the one that shouldn't. ... We are looking to buy back the stock we sold. Please do not sell Marvell Technology."

