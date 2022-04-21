Snap reports a 'challenging' quarter but the stock still rises

CEO of Snap Inc. Evan Spiegel walks to a morning session at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 07, 2021 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Snap missed Wall Street expectations for profit and sales, and forecast disappointing revenue growth in the current quarter, when it reported first-quarter results on Thursday. However, daily users grew 18% annually, more than expected.

Snap was down about 4% at one point before recovering to rise over 7% at one point in volatile extended trading.

Here are the key numbers:

Earnings per share : A loss of 2 cents versus expected earnings of 1 cent, according to a Refinitiv survey of analysts

: A loss of 2 cents versus expected earnings of 1 cent, according to a Refinitiv survey of analysts Revenue : $1.06 billion versus expectations of $1.07 billion expected, according to Refinitiv

: $1.06 billion versus expectations of $1.07 billion expected, according to Refinitiv Global Daily Active Users (DAUs) : 332 million versus 330 million expected, according to StreetAccount, up 18% year-over-year

: 332 million versus 330 million expected, according to StreetAccount, up 18% year-over-year Average Revenue per User (ARPU): $3.20 versus $3.25 expected, according to StreetAccount, up 16.8% year-over-year

"The first quarter of 2022 proved more challenging than we had expected," Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said in a prepared statement.

Spiegel blamed some of Snap's issues during the quarter on macroeconomic conditions, including advertisers who paused their campaigns after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.