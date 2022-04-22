Cramer's lightning round: I'm sticking with Bausch Health

Mad Money

Krystal Hur@kryshur
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Tredegar Corp: "I remember when they became public. I was involved in the deal. I thought it was terrific then, I think it's terrific now."

Bausch Health Companies Inc: "Joe Papa's going to split into three companies, and I happen to like all three companies. I think it's going to work. ... I'm sticking with Joe. Joe's a money maker."

Diodes Inc: "Very inexpensive semiconductor company, and the semiconductor stocks are hated right now. I think you have to wait until one of the semis, the big guys, really does poorly, and then you can buy this."

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc: "I think you're going to have to take pain [if you own the stock]."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Bausch Health.

