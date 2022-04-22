CNBC Pro

Goldman likes Meta's moves in the metaverse — and gives the stock serious upside

Lucy Handley@lucyhandley
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Exxon, Coinbase, Apple, Amazon & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProRBC bets on Exxon, says Chevron looks 'increasingly expensive' in tightening oil market
Samantha Subin
CNBC ProAnalysts call Tesla a 'must own' and 'core holding' following blowout first-quarter earnings
Samantha Subin
Read More