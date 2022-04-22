Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: American Express, Verizon, Kimberly-Clark and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

American Express (AXP) – American Express rose 1.2% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected profit and revenue for the first quarter. Amex reported a profit of $2.73 per share compared with the $2.44 consensus estimate, helped by increased spending by millennial and Gen-X consumers as well as small and medium-sized businesses.

Verizon (VZ) – Verizon earned an adjusted $1.35 per share for the first quarter, matching estimates, with revenue also essentially in line. Verizon lost 36,000 phone subscribers during the quarter, less than the 49,300 losses expected by analysts who were surveyed by FactSet. Verizon fell 1.4% in premarket trading.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) – The consumer products company's shares jumped 3.8% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue. Kimberly-Clark said it was able to deal with a "volatile and inflationary" environment and raised its full-year organic sales forecast.

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) – The steel producer and mining company's stock rallied 3.5% in premarket trading after beating top and bottom-line estimates for the first quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs also raised its average selling price forecast for the full year.

Schlumberger (SLB) – The oilfield services producer beat estimates by a penny with an adjusted quarterly profit of 34 cents per share, and revenue also topped Wall Street forecasts. Schlumberger also raised its dividend by 40%, and its stock added 1.1% in premarket action.

Snap (SNAP) – Snap lost an adjusted 2 cents per share for its latest quarter, compared with consensus forecasts of a 1 cent per-share profit for the social media company. It also issued a conservative sales growth outlook for the current quarter, and the shares fell 1.1% in premarket trading.

Gap (GPS) – Gap cut its sales growth outlook amid increasing competition and more promotions. The company also announced that Old Navy President and CEO Nancy Green is departing. Gap stock tumbled 14.8% in the premarket.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) – AB InBev will sell its stake in its Russian joint venture and take a $1.1 billion impairment charge as a result. The beer brewer suspended sales of its Budweiser brand in Russia last month following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. AB InBev fell 1.8% in premarket action.

SAP (SAP) – SAP shares slid 4.1% in premarket trading after the German business software company said it would take a $300 million revenue hit due to its exit from the Russian market.

Boston Beer (SAM) – Boston Beer reported a quarterly loss of 16 cents per share, compared with analysts' expected profit of $1.97 per share. The beer brewer's revenue missed estimates as shipment volume declined more than 25% from a year earlier and gross margins fell as well. Shares were down 3.2% in the premarket.