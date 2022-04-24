CNBC Pro

Earnings playbook: Your guide to the busiest week of the reporting season, featuring Apple & others

thumbnail
Fred Imbert@foimbert
WATCH LIVE

More In Earnings Playbook

CNBC ProThese companies set to report next week typically beat earnings estimates and trade higher
Samantha Subin
CNBC ProJPMorgan strategist says tough earnings outlook could pressure stocks later this year
Sarah Min
CNBC ProLooking for the next earnings season blowups after the Netflix disaster
Sarah Min
Read More