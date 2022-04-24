Macron beats far-right rival Le Pen in French presidential election, projections show

France's Emmanuel Macron looks set for a second term as president, with exit polls predicting he will comfortably beat his far-right rival Marine Le Pen in Sunday's election.

Centrist Macron of the La République En Marche party looks set to gain around 58.2% in the second and final round of voting, according to a projection by polling firm Ipsos-Sopra Steria, with Marine Le Pen of the nationalist and far-right National Rally party on around 41.8%.

Immediately after the projections, Le Pen spoke to her supporters in Paris and accepted defeat. She said her result was a "victory" for her political movement and pointed to parliamentary elections which take place in June.

Despite the predicted victory for Macron, the margin represents a smaller gap between the two candidates in comparison with the 2017 election, when Macron won with 66.1% of the vote.

The 2022 campaign was set against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a cost of living crisis in France, a surge in support for the far-left among younger generations and suggestions of widespread voter apathy. Turnout on Sunday was 2 percentage points lower than the 2017 election, according to the Interior Ministry.

At the start of the campaign trail, 44-year-old Macron benefitted from his attitude and diplomatic efforts toward the Russia-Ukraine war. But that support dissipated in the days prior to the first round of voting on Apr. 10, as French citizens focused heavily on domestic affairs and soaring inflation.

Marine Le Pen — who has now run for France's presidency three times — chose to distance herself from her previous rhetoric on the European Union and euro integration and instead concentrate on the economic struggles of French voters.