GM says it will produce electric Chevrolet Corvettes

DETROIT – General Motors will produce an electrified Chevrolet Corvette next year, followed by an all-electric version of the iconic sports car, GM President Mark Reuss said Monday.

Reuss said the automaker will continue to produce traditional models with internal combustion engines alongside the electrified models. He declined to disclose when the all-electric Corvette would be released or whether the "electrified" model would be a traditional hybrid or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

"We will have an electrified Corvette next year. It's coming very quick," Reuss told CNBC's Phil LeBeau during an interview on "Squawk Box."

Rumors of an electric Corvette have been swirling for years, including President Joe Biden mentioning it last year during a campaign commercial.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.