Central banks need to put rates into the 'pain zone' — but the Fed won't do it, fund manager says

LONDON — Overcoming doggedly high inflation requires interest rates to be pushed into the "pain zone." But whether any central bank has the nerve to do it is the question, according to investment manager Man Group.

"To actually fight inflation will require a central bank to show that they're willing to put rates into the pain zone," CEO Luke Ellis told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore Monday.

For the Federal Reserve, that task should be "relatively easy," given the backdrop of strong real and nominal growth in the U.S. For the European Central Bank, battling a lackluster growth environment, the job is somewhat harder, he acknowledged.

Still, Ellis said he doubted that even the Fed would have the conviction to move aggressively enough this year — especially as headline inflation figures show signs of tapering off and U.S. midterm elections approach in November.

"The likelihood that the Fed will move really aggressively during the course of this year to push rates up high enough that it causes the pain this year, I personally really doubt," he said.