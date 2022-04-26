Amazon won't face OSHA penalties after warehouse collapse

The site of a roof collapse at an Amazon.com distribution center in Edwardsville, Illinois.

The Labor Department has ordered Amazon to review how it responds to severe weather events following an investigation into a deadly warehouse collapse in Illinois last year but is not levying a citation with fines or other penalties.

In December, an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, was severely damaged after a tornado ripped through the facility, causing the 1.1 million-square-foot building's roof to collapse, while 40-foot-tall, 11-inch-thick walls on the sides of the building fell inward. Six workers were killed, most of whom were contracted delivery drivers.

The tragic event prompted criticism from lawmakers, as well as a probe by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which is overseen by the Labor Department.

On Tuesday, OSHA investigators said they concluded that Amazon's severe weather emergency procedures "met minimal safety guidelines for storm sheltering," but that a series of safety risks were identified during the probe.

In a letter addressed to a manager at the Edwardsville warehouse, investigators said they discovered megaphones used to alert employees about an emergency were inaccessible and a plan for responding to severe weather events lacked site-specific information. Some Amazon employees didn't know where the shelter was located inside the warehouse, the letter said.

Amazon is not required to respond to the letter, and it's unclear if any mechanisms exist to ensure Amazon enacts the agency's recommendations.