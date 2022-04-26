At least a dozen U.S. universities reinstate mask mandates as Covid cases rise

Masked to protect against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), senior Lauren Pyjar takes advantage of the warm sunshine to study outdoors at Georgetown University in Washington, March 9, 2021. Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

At least a dozen colleges and universities across the U.S. restored their indoor mask mandates this month after Covid cases rose on their campuses. Columbia University, Johns Hopkins University and Georgetown University, among others, announced they will again require face coverings in classrooms or certain indoor spaces. Some schools cited the threat of the more contagious omicron BA.2 subvariant, now the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S. Their moves come as BA.2 fuels a rise in cases nationwide and a divide on whether to again mandate masks to blunt its spread. Policymakers have considered the politically divisive question of whether to require face coverings just weeks after many cities loosened their public health restrictions, offering Americans a sense of normalcy unseen since the pandemic hit more than two years ago. "The national debate over mask mandates is certainly reflective of both pandemic fatigue and the deep political divides we have in terms of the public health policy related to Covid," said Neil Maniar, director of Northeastern University's Master of Public Health in Urban Health Program. "It is impossible to disentangle the political aspect from the public health and science-based realities of how we can respond to this pandemic," he said. The shift away from pandemic-era rules — and concerns about whether the moves were premature amid rising cases — continued last week after a federal judge struck down a federal mask mandate for planes and other public transit. The Biden administration plans to appeal the decision. Philadelphia also lifted its indoor mask mandate Friday, just days after becoming the first major U.S. city to reinstate it. Public health officials said the reversal followed a recent decline in Covid cases and hospitalizations in the city. The average number of new cases fell to 242 per day as of Thursday, compared with a peak of 377 on April 14. Hospitalizations also fell to 65 on Thursday, down from 82 on April 17, according to a city press release. Six schools in Philadelphia responded to the city's reversal, loosening their tougher mask rules that were reintroduced earlier in the week in line with the city's mandate. They include Thomas Jefferson, Drexel, Temple, La Salle, and St. Joseph's University. The University of Pennsylvania also lifted its mask requirement for indoor public spaces on campus, but still requires masks in classrooms, on campus transit and in health care settings.

Maniar said decisions about masks represent a shift towards more local, individualized decision-making when responding to the pandemic. "We're going from this one size fits all approach to much more localized, much more tailored approaches that really respond to what the what the level of Covid is in a certain community, organization or university," Maniar said. "Depending on what is happening in a certain area, reinstating a mask requirement may or may not be warranted as long as it's done in a way that is responding to the data that is evident at the local level," he added.

New York state

Beyond Philadelphia, changes in Covid infections have forced schools to reconsider their mask policies. Three schools in New York state reinstated their indoor mask mandates. The University of Rochester announced earlier this month that it would temporarily puts its indoor mask mandate back in place on all of its campuses and properties. The university said it was responding to a spike in Covid cases that are "straining the capacity" of quarantine and isolation spaces on its campuses. "The trending high numbers of positive student COVID cases at the University in recent days make it in everyone's best interest to take the step of re-masking indoors right now," the university said in a statement. In New York City, Columbia University said earlier this month that students would be required to wear non-cloth masks in classrooms for the rest of the spring semester. Columbia cited an uptick in NYC case counts and the university's test positivity rate. Barnard College, a women's college affiliated with Columbia, also reimposed its mask mandate for certain indoor spaces on April 6 due to a spike in cases since it lifted the rule on March 28. The decisions come as cases rise in the largest U.S. city. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in NYC was 2,348 on April 18, up from 2,027 a week earlier, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases in the city have since dropped to a seven-day average of 1,565, the data shows. In New York state, excluding New York City, the overall the seven-day rolling average was 4,029 on April 24, up from 3,631 on April 18 and 2,899 a week earlier, CDC data said. The state's seven-day test positivity rate also jumped from 3.65% to 8.97% from April 1 to April 22. New York state and NYC have not reinstated indoor mask mandates after they lifted them several weeks ago. But the Metropolitan Transportation Authority still requires masks on subways and buses in NYC, despite the Florida judge's decision to strike down the federal mask mandate on transportation this week. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a Twitter post that the transit mask requirement would remain in place in accordance with guidance from the state health department.

Washington D.C.