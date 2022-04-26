CNBC Investing Club

Good news for Amazon, Alphabet: Despite reopening, analyst sees e-commerce growing fast

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubWe're buying more shares of this undervalued health stock to maximize future returns
Jim Crameran hour ago
CNBC Investing ClubWe're buying more shares of 3 stocks into Tuesday's sinking market
Jeff Marks2 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Tuesday — Analyst says stop worrying about Disney, beats for PepsiCo, UPS
Jim Cramer
Read More