Here's how financial literacy can help you according to 5 successful business moguls

April is Financial Literacy Month and CNBC is featuring advice from our contributors and frequent guests. Here's how they think about financial literacy and its impact on their lives and future generations of American consumers, savers and investors.

Many Americans lack the financial literacy skills necessary to be successful. More than half of Americans can't cover a $1,000 emergency expense with savings, a January survey from Bankrate found. Meanwhile, about 20% of employees run out of money before their next paycheck, according to Salary Finance. That's up from 15% last year. CNBC contributor Karen Firestone says that is why financial literacy is the great equalizer, "It allows people to be independent gives people a playing field upon which they can achieve on their own relative to anyone else in the country because they understand how to deal with their money, the importance of saving income, cash flow and debt. And if you don't have that you create a class of people that do understand and those that do not. And that is not what democracies are about."

It's hard to plan for the future, but that is why NFL linebacker and Financial Wellness Council member Brandon Copeland wants you to invest for an older version of yourself today. Retirement may be far away and spending money on something you can have today instead of in 20 to 40 years might seem worth it, but Copeland thinks differently. "A lot of times people talk about saving money and retirement investing and it gets kind of weird, because hey, I'd rather spend the money today," he said. "However, I want you to think about investing for an older version of yourself. I think about it today I stash away money for an older, fatter, grayer version of me. Ain't nothing better than that. So, let's change our perspective and change our mindset when it comes to investing in an older version of you because who else is going to invest in you better?"

For CNBC contributor Tim Seymour, one of the most important things he can do for his child is preparing her for the future - and that includes being financially literate.



Seymour told CNBC, "As a parent and an investor teaching her how to plan for her financial future and set goals, it's about instilling a value set and it's about helping her become independent and charting her own path in the world." Seymour isn't alone - in a recent CNBC + Acorns Invest in You survey conducted by Momentive, 83% of U.S. adults said parents are the most responsible for educating their children about personal finance.