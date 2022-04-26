Microsoft earnings are out – here are the numbers

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaking at the DLD (Digital-Life-Design) conference in Munich, Germany, on Jan. 16, 2017.

Microsoft shares rose 1% in extended trading on Tuesday after the software maker issued fiscal third-quarter earnings that exceeded analysts' expectations.

Here's how the company did:

Earnings: $2.22 per share, adjusted, vs. $2.19 as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

$2.22 per share, adjusted, vs. $2.19 as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $49.36 billion, vs. $49.05 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Microsoft's revenue increased by 18% year over year in the quarter, which ended on March 31, compared with 20% in the previous quarter, according to a statement.

In the quarter Microsoft announced a plan to acquire video-game publisher Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, the largest transaction in Microsoft's 47-year history. Microsoft also closed its Nuance Communications acquisition and laid out a strategy for expanding in health care, an industry Nuance focuses on.

Microsoft shares are underperforming the S&P 500 so far this year. They've fallen about 17%, while the wider U.S. index has declined less than 10%.

Executives will discuss the results with analysts and issue guidance on a conference call starting at 5:30 p.m. ET.

