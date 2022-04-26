CNBC Pro

Michael Saylor claims bitcoin is 'less risky than bonds' as company bets on Fidelity's latest 401(k) offering

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProDan Niles says he’s betting big on travel and leisure stocks, still sees upside ahead
Kevin Stankiewicz2 hours ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Monday: Pros look at Apple, agriculture and the energy sector
Brian Clark
CNBC ProMohamed El-Erian: 'Full-scale stagflation worries' on China Covid concerns slammed global stocks
Kevin Stankiewicz
Read More