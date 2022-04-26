Pfizer asks FDA to authorize third dose for children 5 to 11 years old

Dr. Sandra Hughes prepares to administer a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine (COVID-19) to Elise Langevina, 6, in Storrs, Connecticut, U.S., November 3, 2021.

Pfizer on Tuesday asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize a third dose of its Covid vaccine for children ages 5- to 11-years-old.

The application comes after Pfizer released clinical trial data earlier this month showing that blood samples from 30 kids in the age group had a 36-fold increase in antibody levels against the omicron variant compared to two doses of the vaccine.

