What to watch today: Stock futures fail to follow through on Wall Street's comeback

U.S. stock futures fell Tuesday as earnings reports from major U.S. corporations poured in ahead of after-the-bell quarterly results from Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet, the first of the megatech companies out this week. (CNBC)



Wall Street saw a major turnaround Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average reversing a 488-point decline to close 238 points or 0.7% higher. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq erased losses, finishing up 0.6% and 1.3%, respectively. (CNBC) Bond yields ticked lower on economic slowdown concerns Tuesday as a number of key reports were hitting before the bell. March Durable goods orders matched estimates. Also coming up are February S&P/Case-Shiller housing data at 9 a.m. ET, as well as March new home sales and April consumer confidence at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC) PepsiCo's (PEP) better-than-expected revenue and adjusted profit in the first quarter led a crush of S&P 500 companies reporting earnings Tuesday. One day after rival Coca-Cola delivered strong earnings and maintained its guidance, PepsiCo raised its full-year forecast for organic revenue growth. (CNBC)

