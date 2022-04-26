Here's what the world's first floating city in Busan, South Korea, could look like

The United Nations, a floating city architecture firm called Oceanix, and the South Korean city of Busan on Tuesday unveiled the prototype for a floating, sustainable version of the key shipping hub.

Floating cities could be a way to mitigate the effects of sea level rise caused by climate change. "Sea level rise poses an existential threat for some small islands and some low-lying coasts," according to policymaker-summary remarks in the most recent IPCC report out from the United Nations at the end of February. Rising sea levels threaten coastal electricity and transportation infrastructures, according to the report.

Since 1880, the average global sea level has risen between eight and nine inches, according to Climate.Gov, a climate change science and information portal run by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

One-third of that sea level rise has happened in the last 25 years. In the United States, the average sea level rise is projected at between 10 to 12 inches by 2050, according to NOAA.

Busan is home to 3.4 million residents, and a critical port city. To adapt to rising sea waters, Busan collaborated with the United Nations and Oceanix to develop a prototype of a floating city. Here are some images shared by the company: