Asia-Pacific stocks are set for opening declines following Wall Street drop

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a lower open on Wednesday after overnight losses saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite sliding to a fresh low for 2022.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 26,125 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 26,000. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,700.11.

Australian stocks also looked poised for a lower start, with the SPI futures contract at 7,170, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,318. Australia's consumer inflation data for the first quarter is set to be out at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.

Investors will watch technology stocks in the region after their peers stateside saw heavy losses overnight, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping 3.95% to 12,490.74. The index now sits deeper in bear market territory, at around 23% off its high.

Other indexes on Wall Street also saw sizable losses, with the S&P 500 falling 2.81% to 4,175.20. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 809.28 points, or 2.38%, to 33,240.18.