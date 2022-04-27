CNBC Pro

Bank of America names its top global tech stocks — including one it says has upside of 100%

thumbnail
Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO02:35
CNBC ProJoseph Pinto: Clients still want to play the game of sustainability in the long run
3 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO11:12
CNBC ProGoogle, Apple, and Microsoft are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers April 26
Alison Conklin6 hours ago
CNBC ProThis is why inflation is painting a dark picture for the stock market outlook
Jeff Cox
Read More