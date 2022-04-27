Fellow NC Republican calls for insider trading probe of Rep. Madison Cawthorn's crypto holdings

U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn speaks during a rally hosted by former U.S. President Donald Trump in Selma, North Carolina, U.S. April 9, 2022.

A Republican senator on Wednesday called on Congress to investigate his GOP colleague Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who has come under fire as ethics watchdogs raise suspicions of possible insider trading over his relationship to an anti-Biden cryptocurrency.

"Insider trading by a member of Congress is a serious betrayal of their oath, and Congressman Cawthorn owes North Carolinians an explanation," Sen. Thom Tillis wrote on Twitter.

"There needs to be a thorough and bipartisan inquiry into the matter by the House Ethics Committee," the North Carolina senator tweeted.

Tillis' tweet ratchets up the already-intense pressure Cawthorn was facing from within his own party. The 26-year-old freshman lawmaker's recent comments and other troubles — including a citation Tuesday for bringing a loaded handgun to an airport — have made him a magnet for controversy as the GOP looks to regain majority control of the House in the midterm elections.

Tillis last month endorsed Cawthorn's primary challenger, and a Tillis-tied super PAC reportedly spent more than $300,000 on ads that attacked Cawthorn.

A spokesman for Cawthorn did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. In an Instagram post Tuesday night, Cawthorn slammed "Rino senators and establishment pawns [who] want us to go back to the days before [former President Donald] Trump."

Tillis called for the ethics probe after government watchdogs told the Washington Examiner that Cawthorn may have broken federal insider trading laws, which restrict investors from profiting off non-public information.

Cawthorn has publicly boasted about his holdings of the Let's Go Brandon coin, a cryptocurrency which gets its name from a conservative meme mocking President Joe Biden.

James Koutoulas, a lawyer and fund manager who is described in an investor lawsuit as the co-founder of the company, posted a photo on Instagram on Dec. 29 at a party with Cawthorn and Erik Norden, another co-founder of the crypto currency.