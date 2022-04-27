Here's what to do first if you win Powerball's $454 million jackpot

If you play Powerball, there's a good chance you've daydreamed about how you would spend the money if you hit the jackpot.

With the lottery game's top prize at an advertised $454 million for Wednesday night's drawing, you may also want to give thought to what you'd actually do if you were to match all six numbers drawn. Experts recommend big lottery winners take steps right away to protect their windfall.

For starters, remember that a lottery ticket is considered a "bearer instrument," meaning whoever holds it is considered the owner. This means you need to protect it.

More from Personal Finance:

Here's how to buy new work clothes on a budget

These are the best and worst U.S. places to die

The IRS has sent more than 78 million refunds

You can take a picture of yourself with the winning ticket, and then put it somewhere safe — such as in a safety deposit box — until it's time to claim your windfall.

Additionally, you may want to sign the back of the ticket. Just be aware that in some states that don't allow you to claim your winnings anonymously, doing so could interfere with your ability to take ownership of the prize via a trust or other legal entity that would shield your identity from the public.

It's also worth sharing the life-changing news with as few people as possible. If you won't be able to remain anonymous, you need to consider how to avoid becoming a target for scammers as well as long-lost family and friends.