Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Meta, Qualcomm, Ford, PayPal and more

Woman holds smartphone with Meta logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Meta Platforms — Meta Platforms' stock surged more than 17% in extended trading after reporting a beat on earnings but a miss on revenue in the first quarter. Daily active users on Facebook also beat analyst expectations.

Qualcomm — Shares of the semiconductor rose 5% after hours following a beat on the top and bottom lines in the recent quarter driven in part by Android phone chip sales. Qualcomm reported adjusted revenue of $3.21 per share on revenues of $11.16 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected $2.91 a share on $10.60 billion in revenue.

PayPal — Shares of PayPal gained 3.2% after reporting adjusted earnings per share that fell in line with analysts' estimates and a beat on revenue. The company slashed revenue and earnings per share guidance for the full year and issued weak guidance for the second quarter.

Ford — The automaker's stock rose 4% after reporting adjusted earnings per share of 38 cents on $32.1 billion in revenues in the first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected earnings of 37 cents per share on $31.13 billion in revenue. Ford said its stake in electric vehicle maker Rivian pulled profits lower.

Amgen — Amgen shares dropped 5% despite a beat on the top and bottom lines in the previous quarter after disclosing a new dispute with the IRS, seeking billions in back taxes.

Las Vegas Sands — The casino and resort company dipped about 2% in extended trading after reporting a wider-than-expected loss and weaker-than-expected profit in the previous quarter, in part due to continued Covid-19 disruptions.

Pinterest — Shares of Pinterest soared more than 11% in extended trading after reporting a beat on the top and bottom lines in the recent quarter. Monthly active users fell 9% year-over-year to 433 million.

Mattel — Mattel's stock gained 3.3% after the toy manufacturer reported a beat on revenue and an unexpected profit in the previous quarter.

Teladoc Health — Shares of the telehealth giant sank 38% after reporting a miss on revenue and sharing disappointing revenue guidance for the second quarter.