Asia-Pacific stocks set for higher start as investors await Bank of Japan monetary policy decision

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific stocks looked set to trade higher at the Thursday open, as investors in the region look ahead to the Bank of Japan's latest monetary policy decision.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 26,485 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 26,480, higher than the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,386.63.

Japan's retail sales figures for March are set to be out at 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN today. The Bank of Japan is set to announce its latest monetary policy decision at 11:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.

Australian stocks also looked poised for a positive start, with the SPI futures contract at 7,285, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 26,386.63.

Investors in Asia-Pacific will continue to monitor developments surrounding the Covid situation in mainland China.