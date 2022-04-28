Comcast first-quarter results beat across the board, lifted by media and parks revenue

Comcast reported first-quarter earnings Thursday that beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines, sending shares up more than 5% in premarket trading.

Here are the key numbers:

Earnings per share: 86 cents, adjusted vs. 80 cents per share, according to Refinitiv

86 cents, adjusted vs. 80 cents per share, according to Refinitiv Revenue: $31.01 billion vs. $30.5 billion, according to Refinitiv

$31.01 billion vs. $30.5 billion, according to Refinitiv High-speed internet customers: 262,000 vs. 229,000 net additions, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet

The company's Europe-based Sky division saw its revenue slide 4.5% year over year to $4.8 billion, due to the impact of currency, as well as lower content revenue. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were projecting Sky revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter.

Comcast's Universal theme park business continued to recover after extended shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. Revenue in the division soared more than 151% year over year to $1.56 billion, which exceeded analysts' projected $1.44 billion, according to FactSet.

"Our recovery from the pandemic at theme parks has been fantastic and shows no signs of slowing down," Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said in a statement.

NBCUniversal saw a roughly 46% revenue rise in the first quarter, which included $1.5 billion from the Beijing Olympics and the Super Bowl.

Advertising revenue jumped 59.2% during the quarters, in large part because of those two events.

Here's how Comcast's divisions did for the quarter compared with a year earlier:

Cable Communications contributed $16.54 billion in revenue, up 4.7%

Media brought in $6.87 billion in revenue, up 36.3%

Studios contributed $2.76 billion in revenue, up 15.1%

Theme Parks brought in $1.56 billion in revenue, up 151.9%

Sky contributed $4.77 billion in revenue, down 4.5%

Comcast did not report sign-ups for Peacock, NBCUniversal's ad-supported streaming platform, but Roberts said in a statement that the unit had "an exceptional quarter." In January, the company said Peacock ended 2021 with 24.5 million monthly active accounts.

On Wednesday, Comcast announced a new joint venture with Charter Communications that will see its Xfinity Flex streaming hardware available to broadband subscribers of both companies.

WATCH: 'The pendulum has swung too far to the negative on streaming,' says Guggenheim's Michael Morris