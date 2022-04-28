CNBC Pro

'Conviction sell': UBS says avoid these global stocks amid rising headwinds

thumbnail
Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO08:08
CNBC ProAlphabet, Meta, and Disney are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers April 27
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProThese 7 fortress stocks are generating positive returns and income during this losing year
Tanaya Macheel
CNBC ProThis is the 'Mendoza Line' one analyst thinks the market must clear before it's safe to buy again
Jeff Cox
Read More