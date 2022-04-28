Cramer's lightning round: Don't sell Weber here

Key Points
- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Weber Inc: "I would not sell this thing ... because it makes money."
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp: "I think it's a good company. ... I like it."
Affirm Holdings Inc: "It doesn't make money, I know, but it's [chief executive] Max Levchin. Max Levchin will figure something out."
