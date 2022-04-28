Powerball's $473.1 million jackpot has a winner. Here's the tax bill

A single lottery ticket sold in Arizona is about to change someone's life — after the IRS takes a piece of the windfall, of course.

Wednesday night's Powerball drawing resulted in one ticket matching all six numbers drawn to land the $473.1 million jackpot. The amount was higher than originally anticipated, due to strong ticket sales.

The advertised figure isn't what the winner will end up with. Whether the prize is taken as an annuity of 30 payments over 29 years or as an immediate, reduced cash amount, taxes end up consuming a sizable bite out of the winnings.

For this jackpot, a required federal tax withholding of 24% would reduce the $283.3 million cash option — which most jackpot winners choose — by about $68 million.