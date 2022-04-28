Snap launches a $230 flying camera called Pixy

Snap is launching a flying camera, the company announced Thursday during its annual partners summit.

The camera, called Pixy, is a "pocket sized" device with no controller. Instead, users tap a button to send Pixy into one of four preset flightpaths. The device floats, orbits, or follows a few feet above the user to capture photos and videos, then lands in the user's palm.

Snap is billing Pixy as a companion to its flagship app, Snapchat. The company said videos and pictures from flights automatically transfer into the user's Snapchat Memories. Users can edit the pictures and share to any other platform, it said. The Pixy stores up to 100 videos or 1,000 photos.

It is available as of Thursday in the U.S. and France for $229.99. The base flight pack includes the Pixy camera, bumper and carrying strap, a charging cable and a rechargeable battery. Additional batteries are available for $19.99 and a dual battery charger is available for $49.99, the company said. The camera can make five to eight flights using its default flight modes on each battery recharge.