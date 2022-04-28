Treasury yields ebb, with focus on economic data and growth

U.S. Treasury yields ebbed on Thursday morning, as investors focused on economic data releases and fears over a potential slowdown in growth. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 1 basis point to 2.8032% at 3:20 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved less than a basis point lower to 2.8997%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Investors remain worried about developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, the surge in Covid-19 cases in China, as well as the effect of the Federal Reserve's attempt to combat inflation by raising interest rates. Russia's President Vladimir Putin warned the West of a "lightning fast" response to any country intervening in the Ukraine war.