Australia stocks set for higher start following overnight Wall Street surge

SINGAPORE — Shares in Australia looked poised for a positive start following big gains overnight on Wall Street as the Nasdaq Composite surged 3%.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Australian stocks. The SPI futures contract sat at 7,384, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,356.90.

Investors will watch moves in Asia-Pacific technology stocks after their counterparts on Wall Street rallied overnight. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.06% to 12,871.53.

Apple supplier stocks in the region will also be monitored after the tech giant warned of a potential $8 billion hit from supply constraints.

Markets in Japan are closed on Friday for a holiday.