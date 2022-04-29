By the numbers, corporate progress on gender diversity is a failure

When Anat Ashkenazi became CFO of Eli Lilly in 2021, she noticed a data point that was frustrating: she was the only female CFO in the biopharma sector.

Her path had been relatively easy, she says, moving to the U.S. from Israel 21 years ago and coming from a substantially different culture in which gender inequality was less of an issue. "I was never thinking about being the only women in the room," said Ashkenazi, a CNBC CFO Council member.

Though two more female CFOs have been appointed within the biopharma sector since Ashkenazi became Lilly's CFO — and there are some very high-profile female CFO examples to cite, including Ruth Porat of Alphabet and Christine McCarthy of Disney — the overall numbers for female CFOs remain relatively low relative to the population and educational degree data.

The U.S. is doing better than some countries, with its 15% of female CFOs at large companies above the global average of 13%, according to Equileap data, but it is well below some close peers, such as Canada, which is at 19%.

"Everyone is low and the U.S. doesn't do great," said Equileap co-founder and CEO Diana van Maasdijk.

Worldwide, across the 4,000 companies included in Equileap's research, only 1% have a female CFO and female CEO.

"The adage that it's lonely at top … it becomes lonely at an even earlier management level, director or v.p. level, and at the CFO level even lonelier," said Carolyn Childers, co-founder and CEO of Chief, a professional network focused on trying to get women senior in their careers into the ultimate positions of power "and keep them there," Childers said.

Equileap's data matches that of Crist|Kolder Associates, the U.S. search firm, which analyzes C-suite composition across the S&P 500 and Fortune 1000, and reported that as of last year, the U.S. was just under 15% female CFOs.

While many headlines have cited the progress, Josh Crist, co-managing partner of the search firm, who focuses on financial officers, takes another view. "That is a number that is extraordinarily low," he said. "Gender diversity is ahead of racial diversity in the CFO position and C-suite, but not by much. It's a numbers game, and a population numbers game, and we are talking about a massive gap."

Ashkenazi is focused on the issue of how to get more women into the CFO position, and at a broader level, how to understand the journey of women in the corporate world. Lilly conducted an internal study in recent years to track the career progress of women, and overlay it with other demographic factors, such as race and ethnicity, to get a better sense for why women in the world of work may stall at certain levels. "We wanted to know why women didn't advance, and the conclusions are not unique to Lilly," she said. "But not many companies are spending a lot of time and resources on it," she added.

She estimates getting to gender equality in the C-suite could take 30 years to 40 years.

It could take even longer, according to Equileap. Women have been coming out of universities with good degrees since the 1970s, at least an equal number of degrees if not more degrees than men, and so it has been quite some time they could have been placed into these positions.

"CFOs are 15%, but CEOs are 6% in a country that is the strongest economy in the world with amazing universities and degrees. How is that possible?" Van Maasdijk said. "We believe the right number is 40% to 60%. If you go beyond that then it is no longer balanced, but 51% of the population of the world is female."

At the current rates of progress, a gender equality target that matches the population may not be reached for another seven generations, according to Equileap. "That's not just daughters or granddaughters," Van Maasdijk said.