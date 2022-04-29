Cramer's lightning round: I like CVS over Rite Aid

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Johnson Controls International Plc: "It's just very cheap."
Star Bulk Carriers Corp: "The way this stock is priced, the dividend's going to be cut. I don't know if that's the case. ... This is what I almost would call too good to be true."
Principal Financial Group Inc: "I don't think they'll set the world on fire, but they're okay."
Pitney Bowes Inc: "It ain't working."
PG&E Corp: "I don't like them. ... Cut [your shares] in half, take the profit and move on."
Steel Dynamics Inc: "Nucor's better."
Rite Aid Corp: "Best of breed is CVS. ... We buy best of breed."
