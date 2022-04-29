Cramer's lightning round: I like CVS over Rite Aid

Loading chart...

Johnson Controls International Plc: "It's just very cheap."

Star Bulk Carriers Corp: "The way this stock is priced, the dividend's going to be cut. I don't know if that's the case. ... This is what I almost would call too good to be true."

Principal Financial Group Inc: "I don't think they'll set the world on fire, but they're okay."

PG&E Corp: "I don't like them. ... Cut [your shares] in half, take the profit and move on."

