FAA delays environmental review of SpaceX's Starship launches from Texas for a fourth time

The Federal Aviation Administration for a fourth time delayed its environmental review of SpaceX's Starship rocket program in Texas, pushing a decision to the end of May.

SpaceX needs a license from the FAA to conduct further Starship flight tests and begin operational launches from its private facility in Boca Chica, Texas. The FAA, which began its environmental review in November 2020, delayed making a decision three previous times in the past five months – from Dec. 31 to Feb. 28. to Mar. 28 to Apr. 29 – and now expects to release the assessment on May 31.

"The FAA is working toward issuing the final Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA) ... SpaceX made multiple changes to its application that require additional FAA analysis. The agency continues to review around 18,000 general public comments," the regulator said in a statement.

Starship is the nearly 400-foot tall, reusable rocket that SpaceX has been developing, with the goal of creating a vehicle that can carry cargo and groups of people beyond Earth. The rocket and its Super Heavy booster are powered by SpaceX's Raptor series of engines.