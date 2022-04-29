2022 Berkshire Annual Meeting

Here’s what it’s like to attend Warren Buffett’s shopping carnival for shareholders

Yun Li
Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder Meeting signage in Omaha, Nebraska, April 29, 2022.
David A. Grogan | CNBC

Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting's pregame is nothing short of an extravaganza.

Thousands of Berkshire shareholders flocked to Omaha, Nebraska this weekend for the annual meeting Saturday. Before hearing from Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, investors gathered in a sprawling convention center to explore exhibits featuring the conglomerate's holdings — from toy trains mimicking BNSF's railroad, Berkshire chocolate coins from See's Candies to Buffett-branded Brooks athleisure.

The so-called "Berkshire Bazaar of Bargains" is a tradition at the "Oracle of Omaha's" annual event. Only those with a shareholder credential can participate and they can shop at a discount in the CenturyLink Center.

See's Candies

A display showing chocolate coins at the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder Meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.
Yun Li | CNBC

The sweets at See's Candies attracted a big crowd at the "Woodstock for Capitalist." Two hits of the day were Berkshire chocolate coins and Buffett's favorite — Chocolate walnut fudge.

The Bookworm

Display for an Almanac by Charles Munger, at the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder's Meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.
Yun Li | CNBC

Poor Charlie's Almanack (the third edition of Munger's advice book) was for sale at The BookWorm, a bookstore chain owned by Berkshire. Admirers can also buy a collection of Berkshire Hathaway letters to shareholders from 1965 to 2014.

The Geico gecko

Display showing Gecko character for GEICO Insurance during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder Meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.
Yun Li | CNBC

Advertising icon Geico's lizard was present to entertain shareholders. Buffett first bought shares of the auto insurer in 1996.

Buffett sneakers & socks

Display for Brooks showing Warren Buffett at the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder Meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.
Yun Li | CNBC

Shoppers snagged Buffet-branded sneakers, t-shirts and socks at Brooks' booth. The sportswear company is also hosting a 5K run with Berkshire in downtown Omaha Sunday morning.

Jimmy Buffett's party boat

A motor boat display at the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder's Meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.
Yun Li | CNBC

Shareholders could buy a boat designed by singer Jimmy Buffett at the event for nearly $200,000 at a 10% discount. The boats, manufactured by Berkshire subsidiary Forest River, are in production after 14 months of developing with the 75-year-old Buffett.

BNSF's railway model

A display for the BNSF Railway at the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder Meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.
Yun Li | CNBC

Toy trains mimicking Berkshire's BNSF railway, one of the largest freight railroads in North America.

Duracell

A display for Duracell at the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder Meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.
Yun Li | CNBC

Shareholders were lining up to get in battery maker Duracell's truck with a Buffett mannequin in the driver's seat. Berkshire closed its deal to buy Duracell from Procter & Gamble in February 2016.

Pampered Chef

A display Showing Warren Buffett at the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholder Meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.
Yun Li | CNBC

A cardboard cutout of Buffett in an apron welcomed shareholders at kitchen tools company Pampered Chef.