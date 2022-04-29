Here’s what it’s like to attend Warren Buffett’s shopping carnival for shareholders

Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting's pregame is nothing short of an extravaganza.

Thousands of Berkshire shareholders flocked to Omaha, Nebraska this weekend for the annual meeting Saturday. Before hearing from Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, investors gathered in a sprawling convention center to explore exhibits featuring the conglomerate's holdings — from toy trains mimicking BNSF's railroad, Berkshire chocolate coins from See's Candies to Buffett-branded Brooks athleisure.

The so-called "Berkshire Bazaar of Bargains" is a tradition at the "Oracle of Omaha's" annual event. Only those with a shareholder credential can participate and they can shop at a discount in the CenturyLink Center.

